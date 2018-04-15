Bruins' Ryan Donato: Makes NHL playoff debut

Donato took three shots in 9:24 worth of ice time in Saturday's 7-3 playoff win over the Maple Leafs.

Donato's ice time represented a team-low in his NHL playoff debut, but now that the 2017-18 Hobey Baker Award finalist has that experience under his belt, he figures to see more action in the games he suits up for. The 22-year-old displayed plenty of promise down the stretch for the Bruins, logging five goals and nine points in 12 games, but whether he suits up for Monday's Game 3 likely hinges on the playing status of fellow forwards Riley Nash (ear) and Tommy Wingels (undisclosed).