Kuraly scored an empty-net goal on three shots and went plus-2 in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Sabres.

Kuraly has picked up a goal, six shots, five hits and four PIM over three games to begin his second stint in Boston. The 32-year-old won't be a big scorer in a fourth-line role, but he's set for a steady place in the lineup. He'll be looking to provide a veteran presence for the Bruins' younger forwards as the team looks to overcome a disastrous 2024-25.