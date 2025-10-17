Kuraly notched two assists, two hits and a plus-3 rating in Thursday's 6-5 loss to the Golden Knights.

Kuraly has his first multi-point effort of the season after helping out on goals by Nikita Zadorov and Mark Kastelic. The 32-year-old Kuraly is up to three points, eight shots on net, eight hits, three blocked shots, four PIM and a plus-4 rating through five contests. He won't keep up this pace on offense, but he plays a strong physical game and should rack up consistent hits and PIM throughout the year.