The NHL announced Thursday that Foote will be eligible to resume game action Dec. 1, Chris Johnston of The Athletic reports.

Foote hasn't appeared in an NHL game since January of 2024, and he's an unrestricted free agent after the Devils didn't give him a qualifying offer ahead of the 2024-25 campaign. Foote was charged in connection with an alleged sexual assault but was acquitted of all charges in July. Per Johnston, contracts can be registered with the NHL on Oct. 15, and the players can begin conditioning with a team Nov. 15 and appear in a game Dec. 1. It seems possible that Foote will draw some interest once he's eligible to return.