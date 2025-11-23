Engstrom has been recalled by the Canadiens from AHL Laval, the team announced Sunday

One day after recording five points for AHL Laval, Engstrom has been brought up to join the NHL club. The 22-year-old has 14 points (five goals, nine assists) in 18 games at the AHL level. Should he appear in a game with the Canadiens, it would be the first of his career. Whether that will happen remains to be seen given the Montreal six defensemen are pretty set at the moment.