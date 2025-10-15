Demidov scored a goal and added an assist in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime win over the Kraken.

Both points came on impressive plays from the 19-year-old. Demidov set up the game's opening goal with a slick cross-ice pass to Alex Newhook early in the first period, then sent the game to OT late in the third by out-waiting Joey Daccord and flipping a backhand shot over the netminder after he went down. Demidov has a goal and three points in four games to begin his first full NHL campaign, as the fifth overall pick in the 2024 Draft looks to live up to his preseason hype.