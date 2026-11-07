Fowler will guard the road net in Saturday's clash against the Maple Leafs, per Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports.

Fowler will look to shake off Tuesday's historic loss, as the Habs' defense fell apart down the stretch to allow the Jets to steal a 5-4 win in overtime. Thursday's outing was one of the only knocks on an impressive season for Fowler, who has compiled a 7-1-1 record, a 2.17 GAA, two shutouts and a .925 save percentage over nine appearances. He remains a solid fantasy option in all formats given his hot start to the season. Despite the tough matchup, start the 21-year-old netminder with confidence Saturday against the Maple Leafs.