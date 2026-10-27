Fowler will guard the road crease in Tuesday's clash against the Blues.

Fowler has been excellent to begin the 2026-27 campaign, as he's currently riding a five-game win streak. He'll be called upon for his third straight start in Tuesday's outing and has seemingly passed Jakub Dobes on the Habs' goalie depth chart. The 21-year-old Fowler currently has a 5-1-0 record, a 1.79 GAA, a shutout and a .924 save percentage across six appearances this season. He'll be matched up against the Blues on Tuesday, who were recently shut out by the Hurricanes. Fowler is an excellent start in all fantasy formats for Tuesday's clash.