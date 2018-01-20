Shaw was in Montreal's active lineup Friday for the first time since being claimed off waivers. He had one hit and one blocked shot in 10:36 of ice time in a 3-2 win over Washington.

Shaw can help the Canadiens at the margins, but not in the area of most obvious need: goal-scoring. He'll give them a stable fourth-liner who will get time on the penalty-kill unit. He replaced Daniel Carr in the lineup Friday.