Raty scored an empty-net goal on three shots and added two hits in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Flames.

Raty took a hit from Kevin Bahl in the second period that sent the Canuck to the locker room, but he was able to finish the game. Raty got the last laugh with the empty-netter to open his account for the season. The 23-year-old center was scratched for the first two contests of the campaign, but he got to draw in while Jake DeBrusk (illness) was unavailable. Raty may not be a full-time player early in the campaign, but a spot could open up when injuries arise or trades occur to free up space. Last year, Raty logged 14 points over 66 regular-season appearances, and he added 165 hits.