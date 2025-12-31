Kampf scored a goal, added an assist and logged two hits in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Flyers.

Kampf was scratched Monday in Seattle before returning to a third-line role Tuesday. The 30-year-old won't have to play above his skill level too much now that Elias Pettersson is back from an upper-body injury, which has given the Canucks more respectable center depth. Kampf has a mere three points with 14 shots on net, 15 hits, 11 blocked shots and a minus-3 rating over 18 appearances this season.