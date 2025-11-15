Canucks' David Kampf: Inks one-year deal
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Kampf signed a one-year, $1.1 million contract with Vancouver on Saturday.
Kampf is joining the Canucks after what remained on his four-year, $9.6 million contract, which would have run through 2026-27, was mutually terminated by Toronto and Kampf. The 30-year-old had one assist in four appearances with AHL Toronto in 2025-26, and with the Maple Leafs unable to move his old contract, this was ultimately the way for him to get back into the NHL. Kampf will likely serve in a bottom-six capacity for the Canucks, but he might spend some time practicing with Vancouver before drawing into the lineup.
