O'Connor scored an empty-net goal on two shots, added two PIM and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 5-4 win over the Ducks.

O'Connor appeared to put the game to rest at 18:08 of the third period, though the Ducks were able to get a goal back after his empty-netter. All seven of his goals have come in November, and this was his first game-winner of the campaign. The 27-year-old forward is at 11 points, 30 shots on net, 18 hits, 13 blocked shots, 14 PIM and a plus-2 rating over 24 appearances in a middle-six role.