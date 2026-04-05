Joseph logged an assist, three hits and two PIM in Saturday's 7-4 loss to the Mammoth.

Joseph has played in six of seven games since he returned from an upper-body injury that cost him nearly three weeks. The 26-year-old defenseman will likely close out the campaign in a third-pairing role, offering minimal fantasy upside. He's picked up six points, 21 shots on net, 24 blocked shots, 18 hits and a minus-16 rating across 30 outings this season.