Canucks' Quinn Hughes: Questionable for Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hughes (undisclosed) is day-to-day and questionable for Friday's clash in Carolina, Dan Murphy of Sportsnet reports Thursday.
Hughes has a goal, 13 points, two PIM, one hit and 14 blocks in 14 outings in 2025-26. If he can't play Friday, then Pierre-Olivier Joseph will probably draw into the lineup, and defenseman Elias Pettersson will probably see an increase in his workload to help fill in the void.
