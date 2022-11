Kuemper was the first goaltender off the ice Saturday, Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press reports. indicating he will defend the home crease against Colorado.

It will be the first time that Kuemper will face the team he won the Stanley Cup with in 2021-22. Kuemper has struggled with the Capitals, going 5-8-1 with a 2.73 GAA and a .911 save percentage. He will face the Avalanche, who are 9-5-1, scoring 54 times in 15 games.