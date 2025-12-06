Frank scored a goal in Friday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Ducks.

Frank ended a six-game goal drought with his second-period tally. In that span, he was limited to one assist, five shots on net and seven hits. The 27-year-old has emerged as a bottom-six regular this season, though he's also carved out a spot on the second power-play unit. Frank is up to four goals, 10 points, 24 shots on net, a plus-2 rating, 11 hits and nine blocked shots over 18 outings.