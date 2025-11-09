Frank registered an assist in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Lightning.

Frank missed four games due to an upper-body injury. He returned to a fourth-line role and saw 12:19 of ice time in this contest. The 27-year-old is not guaranteed a spot in the lineup, as he'll have to compete with Sonny Milano for playing time. Frank has two helpers, three shots on net, four PIM, three blocked shots and two hits over four appearances this season.