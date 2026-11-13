Thompson turned aside 24 of 28 shots in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Devils, with New Jersey's final goal getting scored into an empty net.

The Capitals actually held a 2-1 lead early in the second period but the home side dominated the rest of the way, and Thompson wound up conceding the first goals of the season by Lenni Hameenaho and Vladislav Kolyachonok while trying to deal with heavy traffic in front of his crease. Thompson has given up four goals in four of his last seven outings, a rough stretch that's seen the 29-year-old netminder go 3-3-0 with a 3.62 GAA and .866 save percentage.