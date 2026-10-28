Thompson (lower body) is considered a game-time decision for Wednesday's home game against the Flyers, Sammi Silber of The District Standard reports.

Thompson was the first goalie off during Wednesday's morning skate, but he remains on injured reserve due to his lower-body issue ahead of the matchup. Head coach Spencer Carbery said after morning skate that the team will see how Thompson feels Wednesday afternoon before determining his status against Philadelphia. If Thompson remains sidelined Wednesday, Charlie Lindgren or Mitchell Gibson will likely start in the crease.