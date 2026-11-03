Thompson will patrol the home crease in Tuesday's clash against the Stars, per Sammi Silber of The District Standard.

Thompson has alternated results across his last five appearances, with his last appearances being a 5-1 loss to the Wild on Sunday. Overall, the 29-year-old backstop has a 5-4-0 record, a 2.93 GAA and an .898 save percentage across nine appearances. While he hasn't lived up to where he was being selected in fantasy drafts ahead of the 2026-27 campaign, he remains a low-end No. 1 goalie option given his command over the opportunities for Washington. While the Stars offense has underperformed this season with just 2.56 goals per game, Thompson remains a boom or bust fantasy option for Tuesday given his recent results.