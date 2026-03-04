Thompson stopped 20 shots in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to Utah.

The visitors grabbed a 2-0 lead midway through the first period, and Washington was never able to pull level. It was Thompson's first loss in three starts since the Olympic break, and over 14 outings since the beginning of January he's been stuck with a 6-7-1 record despite a solid 2.59 GAA and .907 save percentage.