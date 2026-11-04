Thompson stopped seven of the 11 shots on net he saw in Tuesday's 6-5 loss to the Stars.

Thompson was taken out of Tuesday's contest after he allowed Jason Robertson to post a hat trick against him across just six minutes in the second period. Thompson narrowly avoided being handed the loss Tuesday, maintaining his 5-4-0 record, but he now possesses a 3.22 GAA and an .887 save percentage across 10 appearances. His recent stretch of play has been defined by some of his biggest struggles since arriving in Washington D.C. ahead of the 2024-25 campaign. He remains a fantasy-relevant goalie given his ceiling, but he's far from a true No. 1 option between the pipes in fantasy due to his current stats.