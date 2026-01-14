Thompson stopped 24 shots in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Canadiens.

The Capitals were down 2-0 heading into the third period, but Thompson shut the door the rest of the way as his team rallied. The 28-year-old netminder appears to be regaining his form in January after a bumpy close to December, going 2-2-1 in his first five starts this month with a 2.36 GAA and .920 save percentage.