Capitals' Logan Thompson: Hangs on for OT win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Thompson stopped 24 shots in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Canadiens.
The Capitals were down 2-0 heading into the third period, but Thompson shut the door the rest of the way as his team rallied. The 28-year-old netminder appears to be regaining his form in January after a bumpy close to December, going 2-2-1 in his first five starts this month with a 2.36 GAA and .920 save percentage.
More News
-
Capitals' Logan Thompson: In goal Tuesday•
-
Capitals' Logan Thompson: Cruises to win Friday•
-
Capitals' Logan Thompson: Tending twine against Chicago•
-
Capitals' Logan Thompson: Gets little help in loss•
-
Capitals' Logan Thompson: Set to face Dallas•
-
Capitals' Logan Thompson: Tagged with shootout loss•