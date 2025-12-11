Thompson will defend the home goal versus Carolina on Thursday, according to Sammi Silber of The Hockey News.

Thompson has been outstanding over his last six starts, going 5-0-1 with a 1.32 GAA and a .955 save percentage. The 28-year-old netminder is 13-6-2 with one shutout, a 1.96 GAA and a .925 save percentage over 21 starts this season. The Hurricanes are tied for fifth in NHL scoring, averaging 3.34 goals per game.