Dowd produced an assist and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Canucks.

Dowd set up a John Carlson insurance tally late in the second period. The helper snapped a four-game point drought for Dowd, who ends November with two assists in 14 contests. The 32-year-old is firmly planted on the Capitals' fourth line, so he won't be a frequent contributor on offense. He's up to seven points, 17 shots on net, 61 hits, 16 blocked shots, 16 PIM and an even plus-minus rating through 24 games.