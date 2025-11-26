Dowd (upper body) will be a game-time decision for Wednesday's matchup with Winnipeg, Sammi Silber of The Hockey News reports.

Dowd missed the Capitals' last four games due to his upper-body problem, but could rejoin the lineup versus the Jets. The veteran center is currently stuck in a 12-game goalless streak during which he registered three assists, 19 hits and 13 shots while averaging 15:15 of ice time. If Dowd does slot back into the lineup, he figures to take on a middle-six role.