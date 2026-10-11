Lombardi notched an assist in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Canucks.

Lombardi signed a two-year contract with the Devils in the summer, though this season is a two-way deal. He earned his spot in training camp and has opened the year as a fourth-line forward, and after setting up a Jesper Boqvist goal Saturday, Lombardi has his first career point. The 23-year-old Lombardi has added five shots on net, two hits, four PIM and a minus-1 rating over four appearances so far. Stefan Noesen was waived Thursday, which is another vote of confidence for Lombardi to stay in the NHL.