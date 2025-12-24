Pesce scored a goal, fired five shots on net and recorded four blocks in Tuesday's 2-1 loss to the Islanders.

Pesce opened the scoresheet just over 15 minutes into Tuesday's contest with his first goal of the season. The twine finder was his first point since returning from long-term injured reserve three games prior. Since his return, the 31-year-old blueliner has averaged three blocks per game and has skated over 20 minutes in each contest. With 36 blocks on the season through 13 games, he would likely be challenging Toronto's Jake McCabe for the league lead in blocks had Pesce not gotten injured. Now that he's back in New Jersey's lineup, he is an intriguing option in category-based fantasy leagues with 30-point upside offensively.