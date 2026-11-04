Hellebuyck stopped 18 of 21 shots in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout win over the Oilers.

Hellebuyck did his part to contain a strong offense, picking up his third straight win to begin his Devils tenure. The 33-year-old has allowed six goals on 60 shots in those contests, with the New Jersey defense not letting much get through to the world-class goalie. Hellebuyck's starts in consecutive games also indicate he is up to speed for the full-time starter job. The Devils are set to host the Blues on Thursday.