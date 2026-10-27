Hellebuyck will defend the road net against Dallas on Tuesday, per Peter Baugh of The Athletic.

Hellebuyck will make his New Jersey debut in his first start of the 2026-27 campaign. The Devils acquired the star netminder from Winnipeg on Friday in exchange for Dawson Mercer, Nico Daws, Alexander Command, Nick Bjugstad (pectoral), a 2029 second-round pick and a 2027 seventh-round pick. Hellebuyck posted a 23-23-11 record, a 2.86 GAA and an .895 save percentage in 57 regular-season appearances for the Jets in 2025-26.