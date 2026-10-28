Hellebuyck stopped 17 of 18 shots in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Stars.

Hellebuyck enjoyed a successful debut with New Jersey after arriving from Winnipeg in a blockbuster trade. The three-time Vezina Trophy winner faced relatively little pressure as the Devils controlled the contest, making his transition into the starting role considerably easier, and he was only beaten by Justin Hryckowian, who found the twine late in the second period. His arrival significantly strengthens New Jersey's goaltending outlook, and the combination of his established ability and the team's recent defensive form makes him an elite fantasy option. The Devils have won four games in a row while conceding just six goals over that stretch, meaning Hellebuyck landed in an excellent scenario.