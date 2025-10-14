Hughes logged a power-play assist, two blocked shots and a minus-2 rating in Monday's 3-2 win over the Blue Jackets.

Hughes has a pair of helpers, eight shots on net and a minus-2 rating through three games on the year. A slow start is not too unusual -- Hughes' 2024-25 campaign ended with shoulder surgery, though he was healthy by the start of training camp and worked without limitations. He's scored at least 26 goals in four straight years despite missing at least 20 games in three of those seasons, so the 24-year-old center should continue to offer high-end offense.