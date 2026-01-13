Markstrom stopped 20 shots in Monday's 5-2 win over the Wild.

The Devils never trailed in the game, taking the lead for good on an Ondrej Palat tally late in the second period. It was a strong bounce-back effort from Markstrom after he got shelled for nine goals by the Islanders in his last outing Jan. 6, but that disaster was the only time he's given up more than three goals since the beginning of December. Over 11 appearances during that stretch, Markstrom's gone 4-6-0 with a 3.20 GAA and .884 save percentage.