Markstrom will draw the road start versus the Senators on Tuesday, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Markstrom is looking to snap a three-game losing streak. In that span, he's allowed 10 goals on 84 shots. The Senators have scored just 12 goals over their last five games, going 1-4-0 in that span.

