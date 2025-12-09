Devils' Jacob Markstrom: Taking turn in goalie rotation
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Markstrom will draw the road start versus the Senators on Tuesday, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.
Markstrom is looking to snap a three-game losing streak. In that span, he's allowed 10 goals on 84 shots. The Senators have scored just 12 goals over their last five games, going 1-4-0 in that span.
More News
-
Devils' Jacob Markstrom: Beaten three times Friday•
-
Devils' Jacob Markstrom: In goal Friday•
-
Devils' Jacob Markstrom: Gets little help Wednesday•
-
Devils' Jacob Markstrom: Leaves ice first Wednesday•
-
Devils' Jacob Markstrom: Grounded by Flyers•
-
Devils' Jacob Markstrom: Expected to start Saturday•