Markstrom is slated to start Wednesday's home matchup against the Kraken, per Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site.

After a strong outing in Monday's 5-2 win over the Wild and with Jake Allen on a three-game losing streak, Markstrom is set to record consecutive starts for the first time since early December. While he has experienced his fair share of recent struggles, including a performance where he allowed nine goals to the Islanders on Jan. 6, he has three wins over his last six appearances. Overall, the 35-year-old netminder has an 11-10-1 record with a 3.41 GAA and an .879 save percentage across 23 games this season. He'll take on the red-hot Kraken, who have gone 7-1-2 over their last 10 games, making Markstrom's fantasy outlook for Wednesday's matchup a risky one.