Devils' Jeremy Davies: Signs dotted line on ELC

Davies agreed to terms with the Devils on a two-year, entry-level contract Wednesday. According to Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site, he'll be up in the NHL for the two games that remain on the schedule, though he won't actually play against the Hurricanes or Panthers.

Simply being in the company of NHL regulars should be a great experience for the Northeastern University product. The 5-foot-11, 188-pound blueliner fashioned 94 points (22 goals, 72 assists) to complement a plus-21 rating over 111 collegiate games, and he won a championship with Northeastern as part of the 2018-19 campaign.