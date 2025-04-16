Hischier (rest) will get Wednesday's regular-season finale against Detroit off, per Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site.
Hischier will complete the 2024-25 regular season with 35 goals and 69 points in 75 appearances. He's missing out on a chance to reach the 70-point mark for the second time in his career, but Hischier has already established a new career high in goals. The 26-year-old should be back in the lineup for Game 1 of the Devils' first-round series against Carolina.
