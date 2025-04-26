Hischier scored a goal on three shots, went plus-2, added two hits and blocked three shots in Friday's 3-2 double-overtime win over the Hurricanes in Game 3.

Hischier has scored two of the Devils' five goals over three playoff contests. He's added nine shots on net, six hits, six blocked shots and a minus-1 rating from his usual spot on the top line. Hischier will need to remain steady on offense to help the Devils compete in a series where they're the clear underdogs, with this win being a step in the right direction.