Hischier scored a goal, added two PIM and went plus-3 in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Kings.

Hischier hadn't scored since Oct. 16 versus the Panthers, though he had six assists over the seven games between goals. The 26-year-old snapped the slump early Saturday, scoring on a Luke Hughes feed at 1:22 of the first period. Hischier is up to three goals, 11 points, 26 shots on net, 14 blocked shots and a plus-6 rating over 12 appearances. He's a lock for top-six minutes as the Devils' best two-way forward, and he should continue to produce at a pace just under a point per game, which is on par with his performance from the last three years.