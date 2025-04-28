Meier compiled a goal on three shots, an assist, three hits and three blocked shots in Sunday's 5-2 loss to Carolina in Game 4.

Meier netted his first goal of the postseason after helping out on Nico Hischier's tally, both of which came in the second period. Meier was held off the scoresheet in the first two road games of this series, but he was able to contribute three points over the last two home contests. Meier will need to be at his best to help his team avoid elimination in Game 5, which will be Tuesday in Raleigh.