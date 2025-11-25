Meier netted a goal, had an assist, placed four shots on target, blocked two attempts and dished out four hits in Monday's 4-3 win over the Red Wings.

Meier's strong all-around effort Monday was highlighted by scoring the opening goal before assisting Nico Hischier's tally just minutes later. After Monday's contest, Meier is up to seven goals, 10 assists, 69 shots on net and 39 hits through 22 games this season. He continues to launch shots at a high rate with three or more attempts on target in eight of his last 10 games. The top-line left winger for New Jersey has begun to hit his stride, with Monday's performance marking his fourth multi-point game of the season. Meier now has goals in back-to-back games, so look for the 29-year-old winger to push toward the 30-goal threshold that he just missed in the past two regular seasons.