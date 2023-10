Meier scored a goal on two shots, added an assist and logged four hits in Wednesday's 6-4 loss to the Capitals.

Meier started the season slowly, but he's now picked up a goal and four helpers over his last three games. He was involved in the Devils' first two tallies Wednesday. The winger is up to five points, nine shots, 11 hits, eight PIM and an even plus-minus rating through six outings overall.