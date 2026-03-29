Vilen notched three assists in AHL Utica's 5-3 win over Cleveland on Saturday.

Vilen's production has been steady compared to last year -- he has 24 points in 57 games this season, the same total he logged in more game in the 2024-25 regular season. He has gone nine contests without a goal, but he's earned six helpers in that span. The Devils' blue line is still a strength at the NHL level, giving Vilen plenty of time to continue his development with Utica.