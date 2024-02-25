Henrique logged a shorthanded assist, three hits and two blocked shots in Saturday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Kings.

Henrique's offense has slowed recently -- this was just his second point over the last six games. The 34-year-old forward is still seeing top-six minutes at even strength as well as time on both sides of special teams. He's up to 37 points (nine on the power play, five shorthanded) with 104 shots on net, 55 hits, 50 blocked shots, 31 PIM and a minus-1 rating over 56 outings, numbers roughly in line with what he's done over each of the last two seasons.