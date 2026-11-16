Sennecke scored two goals, including an empty-netter, on four shots and added an assist in Sunday's 6-1 win over the Flames.

Sennecke assisted on Jeff Malott's first-period opener before scoring twice in the third, restoring Anaheim's three-goal advantage just 25 seconds after Calgary got on the scoreboard. The 20-year-old forward has reached 12 goals and 14 assists this season, continuing his impressive offensive development and making him one of the league's best young forwards. His prominent role among Anaheim's scoring forwards and growing confidence make him an increasingly valuable fantasy option. He's taken a step forward after a rookie season in which he had 60 points in 82 regular-season contests in 2025-26.