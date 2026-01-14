Dostal stopped 24 of 25 shots in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Stars.

Dostal had gone 0-5-1 over his last eight appearances, giving up 29 goals in that span. The cure to what ailed him was a matchup with another struggling team in the Stars, who he held to a Roope Hintz goal with 2:12 left in the third period. Dostal is up to 14-12-2 with a 3.17 GAA and an .889 save percentage through 30 appearances this season. The 25-year-old netminder's rough patch will give fantasy managers pause, especially since the team in front of him was missing three key forwards for this contest. The Ducks' next two games are a home-and-home with the Kings, which begins Friday in Los Angeles.