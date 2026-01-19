Dostal is expected to start at home against the Rangers on Monday, per Zach Cavanagh of The Sporting Tribune.

Dostal has won his past two starts while saving 50 of 53 shots (.943 save percentage). He's 15-12-2 with a 3.12 GAA and an .890 save percentage in 31 outings in 2025-26. The Rangers were in freefall, dropping eight of nine games (1-6-2) from Dec. 27-Jan. 14, but they are coming off a 6-3 victory against Philadelphia on Saturday to improve their record to 21-22-6.