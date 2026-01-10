Dostal is expected to start on the road against Buffalo on Saturday, per Heather Engel of NHL.com.

Dostal has a 13-11-2 record, 3.22 GAA and .887 save percentage in 28 outings with the Ducks this season. He's gone 0-4-1 over his past seven appearances while allowing 25 goals on 163 shots (.847 save percentage). It'll be difficult for him to rebound against Buffalo, which has won 12 of its past 13 games. The Sabres have averaged 3.54 goals per game over that stretch.