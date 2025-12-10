Ducks' Lukas Dostal: Traveling with team
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Dostal (upper body) is traveling with the Ducks on their five-game road trip, which began Tuesday in Pittsburgh, Derek Lee of The Hockey News reports.
Dostal also participated in Tuesday's morning skate, indicating his return could be getting closer. A clearer timeline for Dostal's return could be provided by the team, but his activation from injured reserve at some point during the trip would be the clearest indication of his readiness.